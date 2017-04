"We can not forget that twenty or thirty minutes of daily physical exercise is a pledge not only of strength and health but also of success in work and strengt­hening of character. That's why Lev Tols­toy, the great physi­ologist Ivan Pavlov and many others whose names are written in golden letters in the history of huma­nity, could find time and an opportunity for physical exercises until the end of their days. No medical supplies can replace the movement. A lot of people have alrea­dy understood this simple truth today." (Yevgeniy Chazov, ac­ademician, cardiolog­ist) #Kadyrov #Russia #Chechnya #sports #gym #fitness #training #workout #health #lifestyle #best #leader #bestoftheday #video #famous

